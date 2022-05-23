Two hotel staff die mysteriously inside facility in Calabar





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Tragedy struck late Saturday night at a Hotel( names withheld) in Calabar along Popular Parliamentary extension, Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River state as the lifeless bodies of two of the hotel staff were discovered in a room.

Vanguard learned that the lifeless bodies of the deceased, 18-year-old Joseph Enagu Onya from Yala Nkum in lkom LGa of Cross River and Daniel Asuatang Mathew from lni LGA of Akwa Ibom were discussed with foam on the mouth of Joseph and some traces of blood were also seen on the ground of the room where they were discovered.

Findings by Vanguard showed that the duo have been working in the hotel for more than 6 months without any issue.

According to impeccable inside sources, they cooked on Saturday and many of them ate the food including other staff but the next morning their bodies were discovered.

The source further said that the only thing they would have suspected was generator fumes but there was…





