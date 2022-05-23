Why I’m not participating in Akwa Ibom PDP Senate primary- Ephraim Inyangeyen





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AN aspirant for Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen has said he and his agents refused to participate in the ongoing nomination until the matter in court has been resolved.

Inyangeyen stated his position in a statement . entitled: “I will not Disobey a court order and will not participate in the Senate nomination with the yet to be approved Ad-hoc delegates as nominators”, and made available to newsmen on Monday ahead of the exercise.

He stressed that he would only participate in the nomination exercise when matters have been resolved by the court and the leadership of the Party.

His words: “I am in possession of an enrolled order of Court wherein it pronounced that the Peoples Democratic Party which I am a member should maintain status quo ante bellum in a case involving whether or not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper