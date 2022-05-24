2023 guber: Enugu youths appeal with Ugwuanyi to choose Everest Nnaji as successor





By Chrinedu Adonu

A group known as Nsukka Youth Progressive Front, NYPF, in Enugu State has thrown its weight behind the gubernatorial aspiration of Chief Everest Nnaji (Odengene).

The group in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Ogbonna Chidiebere on Tuesday, urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to choose Chief Everest Nnaji as his successor ahead of other aspirants.

Part of the statement reads: “We are calling on the governor of Enugu State to choose Chief Everest Nnaji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Odengene Air Shuttle Service Limited as his successor.

“This is because Nnaji is the kind of person Enugu citizens are yearning for. Everest Nnaji has distinguished himself in all walks of life and he ticks all the boxes in leadership and administration.

“At this point in Enugu State, we need someone who will consolidate the peace which distinguishes the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper