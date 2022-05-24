APC stalwart calls for selection of Odey as Cross River Dep Gov in 2023





Mr Odi Omagu.

By Emma Una

Mr Odi Omagu, an All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart has called on the leadership of the party to select Senator Stephen Odey as the deputy governor of Cross River State in 2023.

Making the call while speaking with newsmen in Calabar , Mr Omagu said victory in the gubernatorial and other elections by the party can only be easy and landslide when popular and credible candidates are flag bearers of the party.

“It is important that our great party gets it right on the choice of deputy governor. Senator Odey has massive votes coming from his Yache ward which effectively swung the tide in our favour during the House of Representatves by- election early this year and he also has appeal among the people going by his works in SUBEB for that reason he stands out among the lot.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper