Ex VP Sambo’s son loses primary, allegedly request refund of money given to delegates





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Son of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Adam Namadi, was reported to have demanded for a refund of the N2 million that he gave each delegate after he lost the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives ticket for Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

Namadi had allegedly promised to add N1.5 million to the amount given to each of the delegate

He was said to have gotten the least votes among the three contenders, even though he had told the delegates he would give each of them additional N1.5 million after the exercise.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of Professor Ango Abdullahi has won the primary election for Zaria Federal Constituency. In absentia.

Incumbent member of the House of Representatives who defeccted to the PDP from APC, Smaila Suleiman, defeated Adam Namadi and Shehu Usman ABG to clinch the ticket for Kaduna North with 22 votes against Shehu Usman ABG who polled 14 votes.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper