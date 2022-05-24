



Minna—One Lawal Abubakar, 16, of Kasuwan-Gwari in Minna, suspected of attempting to exhume a body in Chanchaga cemetery has been arrested by police operatives in Niger State.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, yesterday, in Minna, said: “At about 10.20 a.m. on Saturday, the police operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested one Lawali Abubakar of Kasuwan-Gwari, Minna.

2023: Police arrest 3 journalists for covering PDP factional primary

“The suspect was arrested at Chanchaga cemetery when he allegedly attempted to exhume a body from a grave.”

Abiodun said during interrogation, that the suspect confessed to have conspired with one Hamisu of the same address, currently at large, to get body parts and clothes from a body in the cemetery.

He said the case was still under investigation and that efforts to apprehend Hamisu were ongoing.

The post Police arrest suspect for attempting to exhume corpse at cemetery appeared first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper