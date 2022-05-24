Tinubu assures Borno of oil exploration, clearance of insurgents





Bola Ahmed Tinubu(right) and Governor Zulum, during Tinubu’s visit.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) in the upcoming presidential primary election, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the people of Borno that if he is elected as the next President of Nigeria come 2023, he will exploit all the state’s natural endowment, especially oil exploration and resuscitation of the Lake Chad Basin irrigation farming and fishing, which are the major occupations of the majority of the people of the state.

Tinubu also pledged to ensure that peace returns permanently to the state by tackling insecurity and all other crimes bedeveling the state and region for a decade.

He made the pledge on Monday, while addressing APC national delegates from Borno who have assembled at the Multi Purpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri.

Tinubu assures Borno of Oil Exploration Nigeria is dying under Buhari,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper