Two policemen killed, as gunmen ambush APC aspirant for Borno South





Alhaji Idris Durkwa, APC senatorial aspirant for Southern Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A frontline aspirant for Southern Borno senatorial district on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Idris Durkwa, on Sunday, escaped death when some unknown gunmen ambushed his convoy with his teaming supporters and opened fire along the Maiduguri -Damaturu road, leading to the death of two policemen with several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Sources said the gunmen suspected that the senatorial aspirant was in the convoy which was heading from Damaturu to Maiduguri in the morning.

Unfortunately, he was said to be in Maiduguri to receive his supporters at the time of the incident.

It was also gathered that the vehicle which he (Durkwa) usually rides was shattered with more than 12 bullets.

Reliable sources indicated that that, this attack is lending credence to the belief that some desperate individuals feel threatened by his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper