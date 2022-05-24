Vanguard Award: DG commends Gombe Governor





By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Director-General (DG) Protocols and Facility Management, Gombe State, Hajiya Sa’adatu Sa’ad Mustapha, has commended the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for winning Vanguard Most Outstanding Governor of the year 2021 Award.

Speaking to Vanguard in Gombe on Monday, the DG who was a former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and also Commissioner of Environment, said that the prestigious award was a confirmation of the impact of excellent management of human resources by Governor Yahaya in transforming the fortunes of Gombe State.

The DG who holds various traditional titles from Kaltungo Traditional Chiefdom, Fika Emirate Council in Yobe State and Republic of Niger, pointed out that for the reformation of the State’s civil service, tackling of poverty through empowerment and providing conducive environment as well as promoting industrialization, Governor Yahaya deserves more awards as the most performing Governor of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper