Why l lost return ticket to Senate – Ondo PDP two term Senator laments 





By Dayo Johnson Akure

A two term Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Akinyelure has lamented his failure to secure a return ticket to the Senate under the People’s Democratic Party during the Party’s primary election.

Speaking after he lost the primary to Chief Ifedayo Adedipe SAN, Akinyelure accused former Governor in the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko for his failure to clinch the party’s ticket.

AKinyelure described the election as free and fair but lamented that he would have won the primary if not for the gang up against him by the delegates who acted under the instructions of the ex governor.

Chief Ifedayo Adedipe defeated the serving Senator by polling 82 votes, while Senator Akinyelure and the former state party chairmn, Engr Clement Faboyede, scored 58 and 57 votes respectively.

Akinyelure lamented that despite his contributions and what he has done in the senatorial district, he was still…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper