59 days after train attack, families of abducted passengers await FG’s intervention





…Plead with FG to release terrorists’ children

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Exactly two months after a Kaduna-bound train was bombed by terrorists, leading to the death of nine persons and abduction of over a hundred persons; families of the abducted victims, Wednesday, called on the Buhari-led government to act urgently and rescue the victims unhurt.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, respective of the families said they decided to call on federal authorities to swing into action against the backdrop of a week ultimatum given by the terrorists for their demands to be met or the abductees would be killed.

Wailing uncontrollably and displaying different placards, all calling on government to act without further delay, the protesters said their fears could no longer be dismissed given that terrorists in the land have often carried out threats when their demands were not meant.

Matilda Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the families and read the text of the press…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper