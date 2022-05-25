Absence of off-takers stalls CBN’s support to fishery sector





·.. as Norway gives zero duty to Nigerian fish exporters

By Godwin Oritse

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has expressed concern over the absence of off-takers for fishery farmers in Nigeria saying that the situation is stalling the Bank’s intervention in the aquaculture Anchor Borrowers’ initiative.

Speaking at the recently concluded training for Nigerian fish exporters and importers organized by the Norwegian Seafood Council in Lagos, Mr. Samson Alatise of the Development Finance Department of CBN said that the apex Bank is prepared and willing to assist the growth of the fishery sector in Nigeria if there are willing anchor that will take up the farmed fishes from the farmers.

Auto CEOs, NADDC, Customs, FIRS, others to discuss future of auto industry 6 die in second auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Spain approves draft bill for menstrual pain leave

Alatise explained that there are quite a large number of fish farmers in Lagos and its environ adding that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper