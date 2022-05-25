Appointment of New DIG for S-East: Nnamani sees bright future for Igbos in Police





..., Congratulates AIG Nna & Onadeko on recent Promotions

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Commissioner representing the South East in the Police Service Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani has congratulated two South-East Policewomen recently promoted by the Commission to the ranks of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

The Officers are, CP Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, current Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command and CP Josephine Nna, Commissioner of Police, Anti Trafficking, Force CID.

He also congratulated DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi on his confirmation as a DIG, statutorily representing the South East in the Police Management team.

Chief Nnamani said the promotions will obviously signal a bright future for the Igbo in the Nigeria Police Force, especially with the recent cries of marginalization from the South-East zone.

He said these promotions and appointments should motivate the youths of the South East to embrace a career in the Nigeria Police Force…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper