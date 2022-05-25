DELTA 2023: Ogboru, Omo-Agege split ways





Omo-Agege (R) and Ogboru (L)

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA- All Progressives Congress, APC, 2019 governorship candidate in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, has parted ways politically with his one-time ally and Deputy President of Senate, DSP, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, over the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Vanguard learned authoritatively that Ogboru will fly the gubernatorial flag of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Delta state, in the 2023 governorship elections.

2023:Former student leaders drum support for Omo-Agege



A top official of APGA confirmed to Vanguard, yesterday, at Asaba: “Chief Great Ogboru has picked our 2023 governorship ticket you can take it to the bank”.

Ogboru reportedly decided to dump APC after discovering that Senator Omo-Agege, currently the leader of the party in the South-South region, has totally appropriated the party structure in the state that there is no way any aspirant, other than him, can emerge as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper