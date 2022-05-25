FG to register, categorise Nigerian fish farmers





By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government has commenced moves to register and categorise all fish farms across Nigeria with a view to encouraging export, inspection, data collection and record purpose.

Vanguard Maritime Report learnt that the Federal Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture in collaboration with the States will carry out the exercise in the next few weeks.

This development was disclosed at the end of a capacity building training for fisheries officers and stakeholders involved in fish farming, processing and export recently.

Meanwhile, at the training that was organized by the Norwegian Seafood Council, participants urged the Federal Department of fishery to hasten the completion and perfection of the Aquaculture Residue Monitoring Plan for approval to enable export of farmed fish into the EU and other countries.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper