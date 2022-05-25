



Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has withdrawn from the Enugu Peoples Democratic Part, PDP, governorship primary election billed today.

Ekweremadu’s non-participation followed the withdrawal of two aspirants, Capt. Evarest Nnaji and Denge Joseph Onoh.

Reasons for his withdrawal is not yet known as at the time of filling this report.

Ekweremadu, Evarest Nnaji and Denge Joseph Onoh’s withdrawal have paved way for Mr Peter Mba, to emerge PDP candidate of the party in Enugu.

details later ..

The post Just in: Ike Ekweremadu withdraws from Enugu guber race appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper