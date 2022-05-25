Lecturer in Sokoto court over Child abandonment





.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The presiding Magistrate, Mariya Haruna Dogon Daji has adjourned to June 15th for the continuation of the hearing on a case of child abandonment brought before her against one Jamilu Musa, who is a lecturer with the Department of Science and Laboratory, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto.

The accused person, Jamilu Musa according to the Prosecutor was said to have committed desertion of child offence which is contrary to section 212 of the Sokoto State 2002 law,

A female lawyer, Barrister Loveth Bello was in the Court to watch the proceeding for FIDA.

The Prosecutor who informed the Court that he intends calling 4 witnesses out of whom 2 have already testified, added that he has the 3rd on in Court as Principal Witness 3.

in her evidence before the Court, the PW3, Asmau Abubakar Jibrin who is the Data Officer of the Sokoto State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, said sometimes in January 2021 the Director of Women…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper