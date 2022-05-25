There is no limit in afrobeats — Zillarous





Zillarous

SinfulSaint Entertainment’s protege, Ogberagha Lucky, popularly known as Zillarous, has said there is no limit to the relevance of afro music in the world.

The Yola-born artiste said afrobeat has a universal appeal and is being made more popular by top artistes from Africa, especially Nigeria.

“The world is embracing Afrobeat now. International artistes are sampling the beat while seeking collaborations with afrobeat artistes because it has become a universally acceptable sound,” he said.

The afropop singer and songwriter, Zillarous, said he is ready to take his game a step further as he just released a new song title “MY HEAD” featuring SweetBrown

The Computer Science graduate, who started music at a very tender age, encouraged content creators and other influencers to use their platform to promote peace and hold…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper