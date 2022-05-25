Vanguard award will spur us to more work — Jamoh





By Godwin Oritse

The Director General of the Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, who emerged the Public Sector Icon Award winner at the just concluded Vanguard Personality Awards investiture, has described the award as a challenge to selflessly work harder in the interest of Nigeria and humanity.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report at the end of the ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suits, last weekend, Jamoh said the award has only placed a lot more expectations on the shoulders of the Agency.

He said that whatever made the Vanguard selection Committee to choose the leadership of the Agency sounds real because of the reasons they gave for being selected.

[Vanguard Awards] Bashir Jamoh: Delivers the deep blue project Seafaring is key to National security — AMANO 10 countries sign-up for regional maritime bank

According to him, the honour bestowed on NIMASA is for the Agency to prove the Vanguard Media right.

He commended…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper