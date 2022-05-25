Why Wike sacked commissioners, others





Governor Nyesom Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their offices with all commissioners in Wike’s administration.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said: “Wike commends the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the state.

“He also wished them the best in all their future endeavours. Wike has, therefore, instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”

Reacting to the development, Senibo Finebone, state All Progressives Congress, APC, Publicity Secretary, said: “We are not surprised because the governor places high premium on politics over governance. We don’t call him an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper