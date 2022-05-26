2023: PDP Guber Primaries in C’River yet to commence





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The state Congress for governorship primaries in Cross River is yet to commence as at 9:30 a.m , Thursday vanguard reports.

The exercise originally scheduled to hold on the Wednesday the 25th of May ,2022 at the Venetian Arena , Muritala Highway was put on hold till 9 : 00 am Thursday but as the time of filing this report the exercise was yet to commence.

READ ALSO: PDP: Northern elders look to North Central to placate Afenifere, MBF, Ohanaeze

However, officials in charge of the conduct of the exercise were all on ground as at 9:35 a.m but delegates were yet to arrive the venue .

There was heavy security presence at the venue since Wednesday as many of the observers , journalists and other stakeholders left the venue at 11 pm last night( Wednesday)

Vanguard learned that the exercise may hopefully commence accreditation and voting by 10:30 or 11 a.m as officials were still seen making final arrangements as at 9:45 am Thursday.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper