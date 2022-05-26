CAPPA felicitates Chima Williams over Goldman prize





Chima Williams

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has described the award of the Goldman Environmental Prize 2022, to Executive Director of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) Chima Williams as well-deserved.

In a statement issued by CAPPA Director of Programmes, Philip Jakpor, Williams along with six other recipients were named in the 2022 award ceremony which was awarded virtually because of the COVID 19 pandemic and broadcast online earlier today May 25, 2022.

The Goldman Environmental Prize is an award that honors the achievements and leadership of grassroots environmental activists from around the world.

The Prize recognizes individuals for their sustained significant efforts in protecting the environment. The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper