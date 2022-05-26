Company Income Tax rises 53% to N532.4bn in Q1’22





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said Company Income Tax, CIT, rose quarter-on- quarter, QoQ, by 53 per cent to N532.48 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22) from N347.8 billion in Q1’21.

In its CIT report for Q4’21 released today, NBS noted that in terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q1’22 were Manufacturing with 21.31 per cent, Information and communication with 14.03 per cent, and Financial and insurance with 12.20 per cent .

The report stated:”On the aggregate, CIT for Q1’22 was reported at N532.48 billion, a growth rate of 53.09 per cent on a QoQ basis from N347.81billion in Q4’21.

“Local payments recorded were N209.13 billion in Q1’22, while Foreign CIT Payment contributed N323.35 billion.

“On a QoQ basis, the activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies recorded the highest growth rate with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper