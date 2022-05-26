Ondo APC Election: 5 Senatorial aspirants fault imposition of Jimoh Ibrahim





Jimoh Ibrahim

*Endorsement pits Akeredolu against delegates

*Aspirants petition APC chairman

*It’s a lie—State Chairman

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—FIVE Senatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Southern senatorial districts in Ondo State have kicked against the alleged imposition of the business mogul, Jimoh lbrahim, by the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

The aggrieved aspirants include Morayo Lebi, Mayowa Akinfolarin, Ambassador Sola Iji, Boye Oyewunmi and Matthew Oyerinmade.

Speaking on their behalf in Akure, Ambassador Sola Iji specifically accused Adetimehin of canvassing supports for Jimoh lbrahim who is one of the aspirants in the race.

Iji expressed their dissatisfaction over the high handedness and direct involvement of the party leaders in the senatorial district campaigns ahead of the primaries of the party.

The aspirants specifically alleged that the Adetimehin openly canvass for Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim and have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper