Seplat distributes 38,000 eye glasses in 12 years





Seplat

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Seplat Energy Plc said that it has distributed not less than 38,000 eye glasses and carried out no fewer than 3,757 cataract surgeries for residents in Edo and Delta states in the past 12 years under its ‘Eye Can See’ free medical service programme.

General Manager, External Affairs and Sustainability of the company, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku disclosed this in Benin City at the commencement of 2022 ‘Eye Can See’ programme where she said about 86,000 patients have been successfully screened and attended to within the period adding that this year’s free healthcare services would be deployed within several communities in the two states clustered in 13 centres.

Represented by the Base Manager, Western Assets of the company, Emmanuel Otokhine, Nwachuku said “We are committed to delivering a quality healthcare to people, making a difference in the life of the people within the area that we operate. Seplat is ever committed to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper