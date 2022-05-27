2023: I’ll restructure Nigeria into a true, balanced federation — PDP aspirant, Anakwenze





.

…regionalise and devolve powers

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has promised to restructure the country into a true and balanced federation, regionalise and also devolve powers if elected.

Anakwenze equally said that his administration will eliminate corruption and develop real security throughout Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Nwachukwu Anakwenze Campaign Organisation, Chief Eric Oluwole, said in a statement made available to Vanguard that if elected President in 2023, he would embark on restructuring the country into a true and balanced federation, with powers properly devolved from the centre to the component regions

Nigeria, the United States-trained medical doctor said “needs a new constitution and restructuring to progress as one entity.

Anakwenze promised to adequately give attention to youth and women’s development and economic empowerment; make the schools safe and overhaul…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper