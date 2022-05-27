Abia court affirms Ikechi Emenike’s suspension from APC hours after winning guber ticket





By Steve Oko

In less than two hours after he emerged as the governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Abia, an Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, has affirmed the suspension of Chief Ikechi Emenike’s membership from the APC, as handed down by his Ward.

The Court presided over by Hon. Justice A.O. Chijioke in the Judgment held that by the suspension of Emenike has denied him all membership privileges as provided by the APC Constitution.

“The purport of this judgment is that Chief Ikechi Emenike is not fit to participate and/or contest in the ongoing primaries of the APC in Abia state until the judgment is set aside and/or upturned on Appeal”, the court ruled.

The court restrained Emenike from parading himself as a legitimate member of the APC.

It also restrained the APC from recognising or dealing with Emenike as its member while his suspension subsists.

The suit marked HU/6/2022: Chinedum Nnoke& 2 Others. V. High Chief Ikechi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper