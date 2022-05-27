APC Presidential Primary: FCT delegates endorse Lawan 





***As Musa, Others describe candidacy, as a saving grace for APC

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to pick its Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential election slated for Sunday, National delegates from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, yesterday endorsed the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The development has however boosted the chances of Lawan clinching the Presidential ticket of the APC.

The endorsement took place at the Palms Hotel, Central Area, Abuja when the President of the Senate met with the National Delegates led by the Chairman of the FCT chapter of APC, Hon Abdulmalik Usman.

Meanwhile, Senators who spoke at the venue of endorsement described Lawan’s Presidential aspiration as a required saving grace for the ruling party in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Addressing the delegates, Lawan who told them he is not an ethnic or geopolitical aspirant for…





