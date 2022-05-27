APC rejects delegates list, stops Assembly primaries in Nasarawa





**As Sule clinches2023 Governorship ticket

By David Odama

The All Progressives Congress (APC) last night ordered the suspension of the State House Assembly primaries in Nasarawa state over alleged doctoring of the delegates lists in the state.

Nasarawa state APC chairman, Dr John Mamman, said in a press conference Thursday night in Lafia that the party was sad over the doctoring of the authentic list of delegates sent to the National Secretariat for the party primaries.

Dr Mamman said “following the development, the national Secretariat has directed the primary committee to stop forthwith the conduct of the state Assembly primaries in the state”.

The state chairman said the party would not tolerate the unwarranted distortion of the official delegates list sent to the national Secretariat. warning that the party would not accept any list outside the authentic list of delegates.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Thursday won the governorship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper