Breaking: Abaribe dumps PDP, resigns as senate minority leader

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Abaribe equally resigned from his position in the national assembly as the Senate Minority Leader.

Recall that he withdrew from the PDP governorship primaries scheduled on Wednesday, citing imaginary delegates list, lack of transparency as reasons for his withdrawal.

Details later:

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

