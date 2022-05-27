By Nwafor Sunday
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Abaribe equally resigned from his position in the national assembly as the Senate Minority Leader.
READ ALSO: We’ll soon confirm if Abaribe has joined us — APGA chair, Ehiemere
Recall that he withdrew from the PDP governorship primaries scheduled on Wednesday, citing imaginary delegates list, lack of transparency as reasons for his withdrawal.
Details later:
The post Breaking: Abaribe dumps PDP, resigns as senate minority leader appeared first on Vanguard News.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper