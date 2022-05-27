Children’s Day: Children’s Parliament makes case for child protection





The Edo State Children’s Parliament, most of whose members are EdoBEST pupils, on Thursday advocated greater protection for the rights of children as the nation celebrates 2022 Children’s Day.

Nitta Beatrice Agbonze, Deputy Speaker of the parliament, made the call in Benin when she led other parliamentarians on a courtesy call to the State Universal Basic Education Board.

They made the visit alongside a delegation from the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues, to present their concerns on behalf of children across the state.

“This 2022 theme, “Strengthening Supporting Systems for the Protection of the Nigerian Child: A Wake Up Call”, is coming at a crucial time when children need all the help they can get.

“We appreciate the effort the Governor of Edo state, Mr Godwin Obaseki is making to totally eliminate incidents of children hawking and other forms of abuse in our dear state,” Agbonze said.

Other members who spoke called on the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper