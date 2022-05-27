Delta APC Primaries: N-Delta ex-agitator, Muturu, emerges winner in Bomadi Constituency, promises new dawn





By Chancel Sunday

Niger Delta ex-agitator, Chief Kingsley Muturu has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries in Bomadi Constituency, Delta State, with a landslide victory over his contender, Hon. Ojoto Okubo.

The exercise earlier scheduled for Thursday, was rescheduled for Friday due to late arrival of electoral officers from Asaba, the state capital.

The Returning officer, Mr Porbeni Daniel, addressing newsmen and delegates shortly after the election at Brendan College, Bomadi, venue of the primaries, said total number of accredited votes were forty-three and total votes cast were forty-three with no record of void votes.

He said: “Hon. Ojoto Okubo got eleven votes, Chief Kingsley Muturu got thirty-two votes, therefore, as the Returning Officer for this exercise, I hereby declare Chief Kingsley Muturu winner of the election having scored the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper