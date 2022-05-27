Ganduje backs Fayemi’s presidential ambition, says it’s payback time





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, has assured his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr Kayode Fayemi of his support towards the actualisation of his presidential aspiration, saying it is payback time.

Mr Femi Ige, the spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja, that Ganduje gave the assurance when Fayemi’s campaign team visited him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Fayemi is contesting the 2023 Presidential Election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ige said Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, acknowledged Fayemi’s consensus-building capacity, education and leadership qualities.

The governor said that Fayemi’s management and leadership qualities were apparent to all.

“Your leadership qualities are not hidden, the way you have led the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) for two terms with unity of purpose, and with no dissent is a testament to your leadership…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper