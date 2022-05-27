Intrigues as Udofia wins Akwa Ibom APC guber primary





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Amid intrigues and powerful play, Mr Akan Udofia has won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state.

Udofia, who recently defected from PDP to the APC to pursue his governorship ambition

was declared the APC flagbearer early Friday morning.

He polled a total of 1227 votes to beat seven other contestants including the immediate past Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Senator Ita Enang who scored 34 votes.

Others were Professor Chris Ekong, 21 votes, Uduak Udoh 7 votes, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe 2 votes, Richard Anana 2 votes, Larry Esin 1 vote and Augustine Utuk 0.

There were 19 voided votes.

Udofia in his speech dedicated his victory to Akwa Ibom people, promising to bring prosperity to the state if he wins as governor in 2023.

He said, “As someone who has been blessed by God, my interest in the leadership of our state is clearly a function of my desire to give back to society…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper