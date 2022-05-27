killing of soldier, driver, abduction of foreigner in Ondo shocking ― Akeredolu





Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has expressed shock over the killings and abduction of a foreigner at a construction site in Owo town, by suspected kidnappers

A soldier and driver were killed by the bandits in an attempt to kidnap the foreign contractor working on the 4.7Kilometre Ifesanmi-Mobil-Ikare Akoko Junction dualisation road project in Owo town.

The masked kidnappers, said to be seven in number whisked the foreigner away after killing his security man and driver.

Akeredolu who visited the site with the state police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, Special Adviser to the Governor on security and commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Tunji Adeleye, described the attack as shocking and unexpected in Ondo State of today.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper