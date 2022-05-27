Osinachi’s death: FG files 23-count charge against husband, Nwachukwu





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government has entered a 23-count charge against Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late popular gospel artist, Osinachi, who died after an alleged prolonged assault by her spouse.

FG, in the charge that was filed by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, alleged that the late Osinachi was forcefully ejected from her matrimonial home by her husband, contrary to the Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

It alleged that the defendant, Nwachukwu, had at a time, forcefully pushed his late wife out of a moving vehicle.

The defendant was specifically charged for alleged committing culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, an offence contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable with death.

The charge marked CR/199/2022, was entered at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by the Head, Sexual and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper