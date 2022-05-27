Supreme Court judgment vindicates Amaechi – Media office





The media office of the former governor of Rivers state and presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Nigeria’s apex court (Supreme Court ) today ruled on the appeal filed by Amaechi against the Rivers State Government on the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

The Supreme Court in dismissing the Appeal however pronounced that the function of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was mere investigative, that nobody, neither Amaechi nor anyone else, was on trial before the panel.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Amaechi’s media office stated that “The Supreme Court ruling clearly vindicates the former Governor of Rivers State. The apex court was categorical and clear that Amaechi was not on trial. The implication of this is that any indictment from the Commission is null and void and cannot stand.

READ ALSO: Amaechi supported North in 2015, North will back him in 2023 ― Group

“With…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper