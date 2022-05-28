APC primary: Fawehinmi drums support for Onu





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A political support group, The Patriots for Ogbonnaya Onu, has urged the All Progressives Congress’ delegates to vote for former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in the May 29 presidential primary.

The leader of TPFOO and former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, said this during a press conference on Friday in Abuja.

Fawehinmi said Onu had displayed competency while carrying out his assignments as the former governor of Abia state and a two-term federal minister in the country.

According to him, the choice of Onu would be of great benefit to the party and the nation at large, looking at his vast experience compared to other aspirants.

Fawehinmi, a nephew to the late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), said: “As Governor, he (Onu) promoted national unity by abolishing the State of Origin Syndrome and appointed non-indigenes to key political and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper