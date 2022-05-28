Breaking: Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win UEFA Champions League final





FULL TIME: Liverpool 0 – 1 Real Madrid

93′ Liverpool throwing everything at Madrid and Keita concedes a foul in the process.

90 + 2′ Rodrygo replaces goalscorer Vinicius Junior

90′ 5 minutes added time

90′ Dani Ceballos is put through but messes it up. It ends up in a corner kick for Real Madrid.

83′ Madrid makes their first substitution, bring on Eduardo Camavinga to replace Federico Valverde

82′ Another outstanding save from Courtois denies Salah from levelling for Liverpool

81′ Chances for Liverpool coming thick and fast but none is finding the back of the net

SUBS: Keita replaces Henderson and Firmino replaces Alcantara

75′ Into the last 15 minutes and Liverpool are bringing on Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita

73′ Alexander-Arnold shoots but it fails to connect with anyone in a red shirt to turn it in and it goes out for a goal kick. Still 1-0

68′ Courtois contribution to keeping Madrid in this tie has been immense. He raced across his goal…





