Chioke: For the love of alma mater





By Ehime Alex

Until recently, the Central School Obioma in Udi Local Council, Enugu State, Nigeria, was in rack and ruin. Like schools in many communities in other parts of the country, the old structure, built with mud and thatched roof, needed more than just a facelift. Although, it had, over time, undergone renovations, not the type that could give it the modern look or help in assuaging the plight of the pupils, teachers and the community.

Transformation came when a philanthropist and prince of Udi kingdom, Mr Ike Chioke, decided to rebuild the 85-year-old CS Obioma to lift the quality of education in the community to meet global standards.

It was officially openedon Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

“My initial thinking to re-model the building started in 2017,” said Chioke, who is the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa.

He had wanted to donate a computer centre and library, but realised that it would be a wasted effort doing so. In fact, that could…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper