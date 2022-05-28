Ensuring food security and Climate protection with Seplat’s Tree4Life





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

When Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous energy company, started in 2021 at the Seplat Energy Summit, where it transitioned into an energy company as a result of the global move towards decarbonisation and protecting the climate for a sustainable human living, many would have thought it was rhetoric.

But months after the announcement, the company in a bold move to assert its willingness to not only protect the environment but also provide a means to ensure food security has announced a sustainably initiative to plant five million trees in five years, out of which 75 per cent will be economic trees.

Seplat, the first Nigerian company to complete a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), announced the “Tree4Life” initiative as part of its commitment to address the effects of climate change, which is not only sabotaging the Nigerian economy but also prevents it from reaping the…





