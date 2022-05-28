Insecurity: 6,895 persons killed in one year, 1,000 students kidnapped — Report





•3,692 lives lost to bandits

•Northwest accounts for 3,246 abductions

•Records 7 successful prison breaks

•Notes over 5,000 abductions

Following the heightened spate of insecurity, bloodletting in the country, a report has disclosed that about 6,895 persons were killed in the year 2021.

The report entitled: “Mass Atrocities Casualties Tracking 2021 Report Executive Summary,” released by Global Rights in Abuja yesterday, revealed that there have been at least 14,641 killings as a result of mass atrocities between January 2019 to December 2021.

According to the report, of the 6,895 persons killed in 2021, 844 of them were state security officers and 6051 were civilians.

“Most of the security personnel killed were military personnel killed by Boko Haram/ISWAP (277) and terrorist bandits (111). The third highest security personnel killings were by secessionist rebels in the South East (200). While most military…





