Obaseki eulogizes late Dr Akele, hails support for reforms in healthcare system ￼

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has eulogized late Dr. Mrs. Clara Akele, hailing her contributions to the development of the state’s health sector while she was alive.

The governor, who led other top government officials to pay last respects to the late retired Permanent Secretary, described late Dr. Akele as “one of the pillars of our healthcare system.”

He said, “Occasions like this, we are bound to be sad and feel a sense of loss. I think that as Christians, we should take solace given the fact that the person we are here to mourn her transition is a person who lived a good life.

“She is somebody who lived a good life that was meaningful, not just her immediate family but many members of the society. She was one of the pillars of our healthcare system.”

Obaseki added, “I know she was not particularly happy with the state of the health care system she left behind, but we thank God we are building a resilient and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper