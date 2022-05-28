PDP Convention: How ‘coup’ against Wike was foiled- Supporters





John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirant and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have expressed gratitude to his sympathizers within the party for rejecting a plot to introduce regional sentiments into the race.

The supporters working under the aegis of PDP Frontiers on Saturday, alleged that some aspirants had approached party leaders from the north to queue behind a leading aspirant who considers Wike as his only huddle.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s President, Alhaji Hussein Aliyu Mohammed, its Secretary, Mr Moses Taye Abidemi ans Publicity Secretary, Mr Dan Bruce Okafor, they said the ‘çoup plot’ was foiled.

They said, “Various groups’ projection of a strong likelihood of victory had made Governor Wike become a common enemy to some other aspirants; less than twenty-four hours to the PDP’s presidential primaries, one camp started a subtle ethno-religious mobilization against Wike while another…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper