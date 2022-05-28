Portable apologises to Headies after police report





By David Royal



Fast rising controversial singer, Portable has apologised to the organisers of Headies Awards 2022 for threatening co-nominees.

Portable’s apology is coming few hours after the organisers threatened to disqualify him.

Vanguard reports that Portable had takento his Instagram page on Wednesday and he made death threats to other artistes featured in the categories he was nominated in.

“Those are my awards, anybody else who wins I will ask for them to be killed. I will ask them to kill the person. If the organisers give my award to someone else, they will die,” he said in Yoruba. “No go give my award to another person, he go die o”

Smooth Productions, however, made a report to the police as regards the concerning video and also warned the singer to retract his statement and make a written apology to his colleagues.

The statement read in part, “The Headies condemns such actions and is vehemently opposed to the utterance of any threats…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper