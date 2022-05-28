Send me, let me go and win APC – Wike begs delegates





By Nwafor Sunday

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, delegates to vote for him.

Wike who is a presidential aspirant, while addressing delegates and party members during the party National Convention/ presidential primaries asked delegates to send him so as to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Send me for this assignment let me go and win the APC”, he said.

Speaking further, Wike vowed to support anyone that will emerge winner in today’s primary. He said that PDP is his party and has been working for the party.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso denies alleged $15,000 deal with Wike over Kano delegates

According to him: “Anyone who emerges here, I will support that person to the fullest. This is my party. I have worked for this party.

“We will unite everybody to make sure we win. Leadership is the problem of this country. Send me for this assignment let me go and win the APC”.

The post





Source: Vanguard Newspaper