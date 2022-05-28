Some of my dead staff still receiving salaries, says ESUT VC





By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA – The Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, yesterday, vowed to block all financial leakages in the University.

The Vice Chancellor who said that someone of his dead staff and those who were no longer in the services of the University were still being paid salaries, added that blocking the leakages would rejuvenate the finances of the institution.

He made the disclosure when the Board, staff and students of the Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, paid him a courtesy visit at ESUT.

Prof. Okolie who was the former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, UNN, thanked the delegation for the visit, assuring them that he would render selfless and responsible leadership as the Vice Chancellor of ESUT as a worthy ambassador of UNN.

The Vice Chancellor who also said that he is working to regularise salary payment in the University also said “By…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper