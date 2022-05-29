2023: APC, PDP not good for Nigeria – Bugaje





By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Usman Bugaje has said neither the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC nor the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country.

Bugaje, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, in the 2023 elections said time has come for Nigerians to reject the two parties and put their faith in PRP, “to birth a new Nigeria of our collective dream.”

Speaking while holding a consultative meeting with Federal Capital Territory, FCT delegates of the party in Abuja ahead of the announcement of the standard flag bearer, Bugaje lamented the sorry state of affairs in the land, stressing that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, “every sphere of governance has literally collapsed.”

He said: “The PDP was in powers for years, yet, the party failed to make the most of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper