2023: Return Nigeria to path of prosperity, peace – Anglican Primate tells leaders





Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba, has called on political leaders at all levels to exert themselves to return the country to the path of prosperity and peace.

According to him, Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state, but the downward spiral must not be allowed to continue.

Ndukuba, who gave the charge in his address during the 11th Synod of the Anglican diocese of Abuja Weekend, listed the challenges facing the country as insecurity, weak economy, and political impunity.

Kidnapped Anglican Cleric, son, regain freedom in Ondo

He, however, advised Nigerians, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations, to join hands in the collective action to tackle these issues.

“Nigeria is fast becoming a land flowing with tears and blood because the reality of terror, devastation, destruction and fear are evident….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper