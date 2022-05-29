APC Reps Primaries: Hoodlums cart away voting materials in Isoko Fed constituency





…as Uboh, Nwaka, Opone, Waive, Baro clinch party tickets

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Ochuko Akuopha & Paul Olayemi

HOODLUMS, Friday night, invaded the Oleh Civic Centre venue of the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives primaries of Isoko Federal constituency, carting away voting materials.

Accreditation had been concluded at about 9.30 pm and voting was about to commence when the hoodlums who defiled the heavy presence of security operatives, forced their way into the dimly lit venue and switch off the power generating set that was provided to supply electrity at the venue.

An INEC official was disposses of his bag and some personal items. The reason for the disruption of the exercise could however, not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper